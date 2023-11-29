Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 48

Thursday, Nov. 28, 1973

Torrential rains of the weekend turned Little Sugar Creek at Brightwater into a roaring flood that picked up a 1960 Falcon at the railroad bridge where it had been left the night before when it ran out of gas and carried it, apparently end over end, almost a mile to its final location.

With all five members and the school superintendent present, the Pea Ridge School Board spent most of Monday evening's meeting working with architect Perry Butcher on a suitable solution to a problem that has arisen on how to connect the new gym to the city's sewer system.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 48

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1983

The Pea Ridge School Board, meeting Monday night, adopted district policies for staff reduction, and for homework, adopted a 1985-1986 budget, heard presentations from two architectural firms in preparation of expansion of school facilities and made salary adjustments for personnel.

Bill Schnitzer reported for the board of directors of the Gateway Area Rural Water Association that about 75% of the major lines have been laid and completion is expected in about two weeks.

Pea Ridge City council members finally tried to bite a bullet they'd been dodging for months Monday, but for now, just left a few tooth marks. The special meeting was called to discuss the state of city finances, Mayor Lester Hall told the handful of citizens present.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 48

Thursday, Dec. 2, 1993

Crime involving theft usually increases in the colder months, said Pea Ridge Police Chief Art Crosswell, adding that increases usually involve burglaries, thefts, breaking and entering.

Brenda Treadwell was appointed the postmaster of Powell, Mo.

The Pea Ridge United Fund campaign chairman said that it is doubtful that the organization will reach its goal this year. The results, said Freida Crabtree, will be that some member agencies will get less than had been planned.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 48

Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2003

The City Council approved a $2.8 million budget for 2004 at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 18, with little discussion.

After a lengthy negotiation, Marvin's IGA will take over Montgomery's in Pea Ridge Friday.

The Pea Ridge City Council will discuss employee raises and water rate increases at a Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, Dec. 1.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 48

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013

Jamie Baggett has been named fire chief for the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

For the past 19 years, the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance has put together an angel tree, providing a way to give Christmas gifts to children in the area who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts.

The Mothers Day Out program at Pea Ridge First Baptist Church, begun three years ago, provides time off for mothers and a teaching time for children from six weeks to pre-kindergarten, said director Burgundy Williams.