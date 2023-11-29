RECIPE: Cornbread dressing

Turkey soup

Recipe from the kitchen of Christy Johnson

This is a good use of all the leftovers from Thanksgiving.

Turkey carcass, skin, gravy, drippings, giblets

1 1/2 tsp. parsley flakes

1 1/2 tsp. beef bullion

5 carrots

4 celery stalks

1 onion

1 pkg. Uncle Ben's seasoned rice

seasoning salt

salt & pepper

Worcestershire sauce

Tabasco sauce

Any leftover vegetables

Place turkey carcass, skin, gravy, drippings with fat skimmed off and giblets in large pan and cover with water.

Add 1 1/2tsp. parsley flakes and 1 12 tsp. beef bullion. Boil two to three hours until meat falls off bones. Separate bones and meat. Discard bones, skin and fat skimmed off top. Strain liquid.

Return liquid to boil and add 5 carrots (at 1 1/2 hours), 4 celery stalks and leaves (1 hour), 1 onion (1 hour), 1 c. meat, Uncle Ben's rice and seasonings (1/2 hour).

Season with seasoning salt, salt and pepper and Worcestershire sauce and a dash of Tabasco.

Add leftover vegetables or cans of vegetables.

