Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Dec. 4

Breakfast Pre-K: Banana muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Banana muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Sub sandwich, sweet potato fries, pickle spear, craisins, milk

Lunch K-12: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, sweet p0tato fries, pickle spear, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Frito pie with cheese, refried beans, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-12: Frito pie with cheese, spinach salad, refried beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Apple or cherry frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole-grain roll, pineapple tidbit or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Dec. 7

Breakfast Pre-K: Oatmeal & toast, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Oatmeal & toast, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread stick, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Spaghetti with meat sauce or pepperoni pizza, garden salad, green beans, garlic bread stick, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 8

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken sandwich, tator tots, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit cup, milk

Lunch 5-12: Chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit cup, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.