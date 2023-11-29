Multi-family zone sought

A rezone request will be presented in a public hearing at the beginning of the Tuesday, Dec. 5, Planning Commission meeting.

The Merlene Dryden property, on West Patton Road, is being requested to be rezoned from R1 (single family residential) to R3 (multi-family residential).

Other items on the agenda include grading changes to Wellington Hills subdivision; preliminary plat for Dove Crossing subdivision and elections for the chair of the Planning Commission.

A work session is slated to be held after the conclusion of the meeting.

The meetings are open to the public.