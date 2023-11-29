Lighting displays brighten winter nights

There were 11 addresses registered for the first Festival of Lights in Pea Ridge, according to city planning director Jessica Grady.

The project, spearheaded by the Mainstreet Committee, includes a map noting the locations of the sites with lighted Christmas decorations. The map will be posted on the ctiy's web site. The link is https://arcg.is/159bP92.

The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and will travel from the southern four-way stop of Curtis Avenue, Slack Street, Lee Town Road to the downtown area of North Curtis Avenue and East Pickens Road.

A lighting ceremony downtown will begin after the culmination of the parade. Music will be provided by the Pea Ridge High School Band and by the special third- and fourth-grade choirs. There will items for sale from local vendors. Santa will be available for photographs with children.

Addresses on the map include 2319 John W. Montgomery Circle, 1513 St. Clair, 1404 Vineyard St., 700 Oakley St., 2545 Peck Rd., (Morrison Manor) 1965 Collins Dr., 501 Blair Circle, 606 Blair Circle, 700 Blair Circle, 760 Ray St. and North Curtis Avenue and East Pickens Road.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Christmas lights adorn many residences and businesses in Pea Ridge for the holiday season. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



