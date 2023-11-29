Invest in and give of what is important

Investments. Some people seem consumed with them.

A discussion recently about the stock market prompted thoughts about investments.

Isn't it interesting that some people think the only things worth while are things that are tangible?

While I don't personally remember Black Tuesday (the day the stock market crashed and precipitated the Great Depression), I remember studying that many people committed suicide that day because they lost money on their investments. What about the investments they had in families, friends, relationships?

Suicide is devastating. It is far more detrimental than any other kind of loss because it carries a sense of rejection and remorse with it. It leaves those left behind with so many questions of "if only" and "what if" or "didn't they love me enough to stay?" So many people focus on the tangibles (of course, because that's what they can SEE!), but lose sight of the true value in life.

Friendships, relationships, marriages are all destroyed because people focus on the unimportant, the temporal, passing values instead of the lasting values.

People often invest in a business, the stock market, sports. But do they wisely spend their time and energy in less-tangible, but far worthier investments?

Over the years, I've been honored to meet and interview successful professionals in business, academics and sports.

There is a common denominator in those who are successful both in business and in their personal life -- they know which is the most important and which has long lasting value. They loves investing themselves, knowledge, experience

Once a teacher, who was also a coach, tell that in more than three decades of teaching, he noticed that when the leaders of a class are bad, the class is bad, but when the leaders are good, the class is good. Too often, we're followers. We pick a leader and then emulate them. That's not always bad -- others can be a good influence and inspire us to achieve more, but we should never forget that we're each unique individuals created to fulfill our own place in life.

One of the most endearing movies of all time is "It's a Wonderful Life" with Jimmy Stewart. In it, a man, overwhelmed with the trials and tribulations of life (debt, etc.) desires to end his life. But, through the intervention of a bumbling angel, he's shown what life would be like if he'd never lived. His absence left a void that affected many, many people.

So, too, we are all valuable in our own way. We all hold an important place in our family, our neighborhood, our work, our church. (Try not having a janitor and notice how quickly the dirt collects.)

I'm awed by the great friendships with which I've been blessed. I'm impressed with this community and the people who all work hard at their own jobs to make it a better place for each of us. Some of the nicest people I know are givers -- but they don't have any money. They give of themselves! That's the greatest gift any of us can give!

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].