Community Calendar

Wednesday, Nov. 29

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Nov. 30

5 p.m. Book club, Pea Ridge Community Library

Friday, Dec. 1

6:30 p.m. Adult watercolor class, registration required, Pea Ridge Community Library (https://forms.gle/YVH5NCiMPzTGQYRR9)

Saturday, Dec. 2

5:30 p.m. Christmas parade, North Curtis Avenue, followed by Christmas lighting ceremony, band, choir, market and Santa visit, downtown Pea Ridge at North Curtis/Pickens Road

Monday, Dec. 4

2 p.m. Cookie Swap, Pea Ridge Community Library, RSVP 479-451-8442 or [email protected]

Tuesday, Dec. 5

9-11 a.m. Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Wednesday, Dec. 6

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library, 801 N. Curtis Ave.

4-6 p.m. Loaves and Fishes food pantry, 788 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Dec. 7

9-11 a.m. Blackhawk Pantry, behind Intermediate School

Saturday, Dec. 9

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Hunters education course in partnership with Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, Pea Ridge Community Library, for more information, call Lonnie at 479-903-9020