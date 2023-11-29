Benton County Jail

Monday, Nov. 20

10:02 a.m. Beau A. Bryant, 34, Garfield, by BCSO, contempt of court; serving 30 days concurrent

12:29 p.m. Jeannie Kenly, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

7:28 p.m. Leanna Lee Wingett, 19, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, second-degree battery; second-degree assault/reckless conduct creates risk of physical injury

8:57 p.m. Ashton Kelley, 24, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt; theft of property; failure to appear

Wednesday, Nov. 22

12:15 a.m. Jason Garnett, 52, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; failure to signal; possession with intent to deliver/manufacture counterfeit substance; refusal to submit to arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia

12:30 p.m. James Grady Conrad, 42, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, theft of property; breaking or entering

12:41 p.m. Taylor Jane Gamez-Nunn, 30, Garfield, by BCSO, failure to appear

Thursday, Nov. 23

12:23 a.m. Nelson Contreras, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, second violation of omnibus DWI Act; failure to spot or yield; rev - traffic offense

Saturday, Nov. 25

11:32 a.m. Willie Lawrence White, 44, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, driving with suspended /revoked driver's license; speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit; four failure to appear

12:19 p.m. Malissa Jean Maxwell, 43, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, failure to appear

12:41 p.m. Zackery Allen Dutton, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, three failure to appear

9:59 p.m. Breanna Hutchins, 25, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia

Sunday, Nov. 26

12:05 a.m. Dudley Tavish, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second violation of Omnibus DWI Act; speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit