Agency stocks local ponds with trout

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has stocked rainbow trout in several lakes and ponds across the state as part of its Family and Community Fishing Program.

Area lakes that have been stocked are Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park pond in Springdale, Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Van Buren Municipal Pong and Wells Lake in Fort Smith.

The trout are raised to catchable size at the Game and Fish Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring and are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate these cold-water fish. This normally occurs during the third week in November, said Maurice Jackson, Family and Community Fishing Program coordinator.

"The cooler water lets us bring trout to some of our anglers who don't get to visit the White River, Little Red River or any other of our famous tailwater trout fisheries," Jackson said. "And most of these ponds will still have a healthy supply of channel catfish from our spring and late summer stocking efforts."

Anglers 16 and older must have a fishing license to fish in the stocked lakes and ponds. If trout are kept, a trout stamp also is required. The limit for trout in these ponds is three fish per angler per day. Licenses are available at sporting goods stores or online at www.agfc.com/license.

Visit www.agfc.com/familyfishing to learn more about the Family and Community Fishing Program and to find a pond participating in the winter trout stocking schedule.