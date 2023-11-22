Schools recognized for growth, grades

November 22, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Reporting on the success for the Middle School to the School Board were principal Rebecca Allen; and Brandi Newsom, assistant principal; Jessica Woods, instructional facilitator; Kyle Theilemier, sixth-grade math teacher; Ashtyn Mondy, fifth-grade math teacher; Bobby Dotson, sixth-grade social studies teacher; Carri Snyder: sixth-grade math teacher; and Liz Mitchell, Special Education.

Pea Ridge School Board members learned about the success of the schools with reports from several educators during the Monday, Nov. 13, School Board meeting.

"The best part of the meeting is where we talk about our students and staff and the recognition they have," said superintendent Keith Martin, prior to introducing two principals -- Mindy Bowlin and Rebecca Allen. "Earlier this year we were notified that the Intermediate School was recognized as a School on the Move and the Middle School was recognized for growth."

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Educators Jessica Woods, PLC Process; Jaylee Strode, team leads; Haley Hotelling curriculum implementation; Lindsey Gerdes, common assessments; and Megan Ballard, WIN time, joined principal Mindy Bowlin in reporting school progress to the School Board Monday, Nov. 13. Other educators reporting included Julia Rathgeber, guiding coalition; Brandi Newsom, academic celebrations/incentives; auxiliary teachers, attendance committee; and Madison Holiday, multi-tier systems of support process.