Schools recognized for growth, grades

Pea Ridge School Board members learned about the success of the schools with reports from several educators during the Monday, Nov. 13, School Board meeting.

"The best part of the meeting is where we talk about our students and staff and the recognition they have," said superintendent Keith Martin, prior to introducing two principals -- Mindy Bowlin and Rebecca Allen. "Earlier this year we were notified that the Intermediate School was recognized as a School on the Move and the Middle School was recognized for growth."