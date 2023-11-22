Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 21, 1973

The Little Flock City Council met in regular session Monday. Mayor Evered Pointer suggested to the council that due to the increased cost of L-P gas, the city should be paying the church more than $15 per month for the use of the church building for city meetings.

A six-point buck was taken by Jerry Morrison about 6:45 Saturday morning west of Pea Ridge. Morrison used a 30-30 to bring down the deer on the final day of last week's hunting season.

An Old-Timers football game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the pea Bowl. Admission will be $1.50 for adults and 75 cents for children, or $5 for a car load (not trucks).

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1983

Famed educator Hope Shackelford hit the Pea Ridge school campus Tuesday and Wednesday and created havoc with a lot of comfortable ruts.

Ten users and/or land owners along a private road near the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church near Avoca have petitioned the county to accept dedication of the road and to maintain it. The petition was received by county Judge A.E. Norwood Friday.

In March, Benton County and others counties in Arkansas and adjoining states were brought together under the auspices of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency and plans were made for a concentrated drive in this area to eradicate marijuana.

30 Years Ago

The Times of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 47

Thursday, Nov. 25, 1993

Thanksgiving, food and Angel Tree are the key words describing the work of the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance at this time of the year. On Sunday night, nearly 180 worshippers gathered for the community Thanksgiving Service with pastor David Watson of the Pea Ridge Free Will Baptist Church delivering the message.

Beta Alpha Sorority provided turkey dinners last Saturday to some 175 senior citizens as part of its annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Dinner.

Completion of the job descriptions and pay scales for the chief of police resulted in a substantial raise for Chief Art Croswell.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003

It is everyone's desire that all children have a happy Christmas, but some folks in our area are experiencing hard economic times. Therefore, for the past 11 years, the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance has put together an Angel Tree.

A lengthy Planning Commission meeting Monday resulted in the approval of a preliminary plat with a list of conditions for Standing Oaks subdivision. Blackjack Development, L.L.C., with owner Franklin Miller presented preliminary plans for a40-acre development on Ark. Hwy. 94 west of the new Pea Ridge High School.

Dr. Jesse M. Coker is scheduled to autograph paperback copies of his popular book "My Unforgettable Memories of World War II," at the Arvest Bank in pea Ridge Friday, Nov. 21.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 47

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013

Work is progressing on establishing a charter school within the Pea Ridge High School. Superintendent Rick Neal said it is about providing high wage, high end jobs for students who graduate from the charter.

Kind Kitchen, a wholesale and special order bakery shop, is opening a main building in Pea Ridge. Owners Jennifer and Tommy Rollins, along with his father Bob Rollins, opened a mobile food trailer two years ago.

A community Thanksgiving service was slated for 6 p.m Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Weston Street Baptist Church with music provided by the Assembly of God and the speaker David Austin of The Ridge Community Church. It is sponsored by the Pea Ridge Ministerial Alliance.