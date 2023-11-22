RECIPE: Cornbread dressing

Cornbread dressing

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

Cornbread:

1 c. white flour

1 c. yellow cornmeal

1/4 c. sugar

4 tsp. baking powder

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 c. shortening

2 eggs

1 c. milk

Sift flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir in cornmeal. Add eggs milk and shortening. Beat until smooth. (Do not overbeat.)

Pour into hot greased cast iron skillet and bake 20 to 25 minutes at 425 degrees.

Dressing:

Cook turkey (or chicken) with celery ends, onion, bell pepper, pepper, salt. Strain broth and keep hot.

Peel off brown crust of cornbread and mix with hot broth. Let soak.

Crumble cornbread and add hot broth, chopped celery, onion, bell pepper, a little sugar, sage and black pepper.

Add soaked portion.

Add six to 12 boiled eggs, chopped, and two raw eggs.

Cook at 350 stirring often. This should be juicy.

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to [email protected].