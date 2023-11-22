PRHS Choir makes All-Region

I thought I'd share a picture of our students dressed up for their Honor Choir performance this past Saturday at the Arend Arts Center. Check out the Pea Ridge Choir Facebook page to hear their beautiful singing. Now these students are preparing to audition for the Arkansas State Honor Choir in February!

The 2023 All-Region Honor Choir members include Natalie Burnett, Elina Multitista, Rees Kelley Kylie Grigg, Annabeth Larsen, Sadie Christensen, Maren Christensen, Jillian Williams and Austen Goss. They are directed by Sara Beth Eubanks.