Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 27

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: BBQ rib patty, tator tots, baked beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: BBQ rib patty or sriracha chicken nuggets, tator tots, baked beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: BBQ rib patty or sriracha chicken nuggets, tator tots, baked beans, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken & noodles, cooked carrots, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-4: Chicken & noodles, spinach salad, cooked carrots, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Chicken & noodles or cheese pizza, spinach salad, cooked carrots, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Chicken & noodles or cheese pizza, spinach salad, cooked carrots, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Salisbury steak or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Salisbury steak or chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Nov. 30

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Nachos with ground beef, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Nachos with ground beef, garden salad, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-6: Nachos with ground beef or bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 7-12: Nachos with ground beef or bean & beef burrito, garden salad, seasoned corn, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Dec. 1

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, unflavored milk

Lunch Pre-K: Cheese pizza, garden salad diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.