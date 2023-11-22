Man hit and killed on Hwy. 72

State Police released the name of the man killed early Monday, Nov. 13, on Arkansas Highway 72 east of Pea Ridge.

Matthew H. Logan, 46, of Seligman, Mo., was killed Monday morning before dawn when he was struck by an east-bound truck on State Hwy. 72 east of Pea Ridge.

According to the Arkansas State Police report, Logan was walking in the eastbound lane on Hwy. 72 about 5:55 a.m. when he was struck by a black 1999 Ford F-150.

Logan was taken to a local hospital by Pea Ridge Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 6:48 a.m., according to the report.

The report did not list the name of the driver of the truck.