Lady Hawks defeat Lady Warriors

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Lady Warriors Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
The varsity Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Warriors 45 to 16.
The Junior High Lady Hawks won 37 to 32.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Lady Blackhawk Rebecca Konkler, No. 22, handles the ball as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Sophomore Makena Ward, No. 24, works past defenders. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Sophomore Jazzy Dixon, No. 15, leaps for the ball. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, works toward the basket as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Sophomore Brooklyn Winn, No. 21, looks for an opportunity. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Sophomore Hope Konkler, No. 4, shoots for the basket. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.
Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES
Senior Mia Dayberry, No. 5, out jumped the Lady Warrior in the initial jump to start the game. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lifeway Warriors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.