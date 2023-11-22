Blackhawks trounce Warriors 74-31

The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors 74-31 Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Senior Luke Baker, No. 10, had 13 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Senior Ben Wheeler, No. 1, had 12 points, four rebounds and three def.

Players of the game were Anthoni Ayala, earning the Night Hawk Award, and Ben Wheeler, earning the Flash Hawk Award.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, makes a basket despite a Warrior's defense on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk senior Luke Baker, No. 10, makes a basket as the Hawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Ben Wheeler, No. 1, goes for 2 Tuesday. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk senior Luke Baker, No. 10, heads toward the basket on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, makes a basket despite a Warrior's defense on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk junior J.B. Bledsoe, No. 22, works toward the basket on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk senior Landon Ayala, No. 24, and junior Jacob Ogburn, No. 3, wrangle for an opportunity to grasp the ball on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Junior Jacob Ogburn, No. 3, keeps the ball away from the Lifeway Warrior defender. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk sophomore Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, reaches for the ball Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in the game against the Lifeway Warriors.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomore Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, and junior Zion Whitmore, No. 5, work the ball. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk sophomore Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, makes a basket. The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Blackhawk junior Zion Whitmore, No. 5, twists away from a Warrior defender as coach Trent Lloyd watches from the bench on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks defeated the Lifeway Warriors at PRHS arena on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Teammates congratulated No. 11 Josh Thaxton, No. 15 Ezekiel Blades and No. 33 Anthoni Ayala as they came off the court.


