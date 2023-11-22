Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 8

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Dish soap and cleaners on the retail shelf over disposable paper products.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a certified Food Protection Manager. No label on the ice that was bagged on-site.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 8 -- Connie's Day Care, 2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge