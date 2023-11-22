Basketball roundup

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks traveled to eastern Arkansas to compete in the Ridge Dental Aesthetics Wynne Basketball Classic this past week. Results follow.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Pea Ridge 56, Trumann 36

Pea Ridge grabbed an early 17-9 lead and went on to defeat Trumann during the opening night of the Ridge Dental Aesthetics Wynne Basketball Classic.

The Lady Blackhawks stretched their lead to a 28-17 halftime margin and led 45-30 after three quarters.

Leah Telgemeier had 25 points for Pea Ridge.

Friday, Nov. 17

Wynne 52, Pea Ridge 50

Wynne outscored Pea Ridge 11-9 in the fourth quarter to slip past the Lady Blackhawks during Friday's action in the Ridge Dental Aesthetics Wynne Basketball Classic.

Pea Ridge led 14-13 after one quarter and 30-22 at halftime, but Wynne outscored the Lady Blackhawks 19-11 in the third quarter and tied the game at 41.

Leah Telgemeier had 15 points and was the only Pea Ridge player in double figures.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Southhaven (Miss.) Desoto Central 44, Pea Ridge 41

Desoto Central went on a 24-8 third-quarter run, then held off Pea Ridge to take a victory Saturday during the final day of the Ridge Dental Aesthetics Wynne Basketball Classic.

Pea Ridge led 9-5 after one quarter and 17-11 at half before Desoto Central took the third with its outburst. The Lady Blackhawks made the game close by hitting five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Leah Telgemeier had 13 points and was the only Pea Ridge player in double figures.