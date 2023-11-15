Volleyball awards presented; Telgemeier and Elrod are MVPs

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks gathered for the awards ceremony and banquet Tuesday, Nov. 5. Awards presented included:

All Conference

Kasey Goldberg

Kayla Madsen

Kayleigh Mathis

Leah Telgemeier

Offensive Players of the Year

Kasey Goldberg

Leah Telgemeier

Defensive Player of the Year

Trinity Fox

Most Improved

Mia Dayberry

Jr. Varsity MVP

Addie Elrod

Varsity MVP

Leah Telgemeier

Blackhawk Award (Voted on by the Team)

Leah Telgemeier

Character Award

Leah Telgemeier

Courtesy photographs Lady Blackhawks Kasey Goldberg and Leah Telgemeier earned Offensive Players of the Year.



Courtesy photographs Most Valuable Player for the Lady Blackhawks junior varsity volleyball team was Addie Elrod.



Courtesy photographs Earning the Blackhawk Award (voted on by the team) and varsity Most Valuable Player was Leah Telgemeier.



Courtesy photographs Lady Blackhawk Mia Dayberry was awarded Most Improved Player.

