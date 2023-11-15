Volleyball awards presented; Telgemeier and Elrod are MVPs
November 15, 2023 at 3:00 a.m.
by
Staff Reports
The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks gathered for the awards ceremony and banquet Tuesday, Nov. 5. Awards presented included:
All Conference
Kasey Goldberg
Kayla Madsen
Kayleigh Mathis
Leah Telgemeier
Offensive Players of the Year
Kasey Goldberg
Leah Telgemeier
Defensive Player of the Year
Trinity Fox
Most Improved
Mia Dayberry
Jr. Varsity MVP
Addie Elrod
Varsity MVP
Leah Telgemeier
Blackhawk Award (Voted on by the Team)
Leah Telgemeier
Character Award
Leah Telgemeier
Lady Blackhawks Kasey Goldberg and Leah Telgemeier earned Offensive Players of the Year.
Most Valuable Player for the Lady Blackhawks junior varsity volleyball team was Addie Elrod.
Earning the Blackhawk Award (voted on by the team) and varsity Most Valuable Player was Leah Telgemeier.
Lady Blackhawk Mia Dayberry was awarded Most Improved Player.
Lady Blackhawk Trinity Fox was awarded Defensive Player of the Year.