PHOTOS: Veterans on parade

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Several veterans rode in a Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon after the Veterans Day assemblies. The parade traveled up Weston Street from the ballfields, then through the school campuses for students. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.