Students sing for veterans; ‘Thank you’ to veterans is essential

Veterans were honored with song by kindergarten through sixth-grade students in a second assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

School superintendent Keith Martin spoke saying "... without them, there would be no land of the free."

"When I think about our veterans, I think of the words service, courage, duty, honor, commitment, sacrifice and most importantly, country.

"All of our veterans have protected our democracy, our freedom, our way of life, our country. Today, we honor and thank them. And, tomorrow, we must continue to honor them," Martin said. "They have given us a chance to live in freedom today and an opportunity to look forward to do that tomorrow."

"Students," Martin advised, "when you get a chance to say 'thank you' to a veteran, do it. Those to words, made up of eight little letters, mean so much. And remember, that a true thank you means placing action behind the words. That happens when you look into someone's eyes and speak from your heart."

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kindergarten through sixth-grade students honored veterans during an assembly in the arena at Pea Ridge High School the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kindergarten through sixth-grade students honored veterans during an assembly in the arena at Pea Ridge High School the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kindergarten through sixth-grade students honored veterans during an assembly in the arena at Pea Ridge High School the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Kindergarten through sixth-grade students honored veterans during an assembly in the arena at Pea Ridge High School the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Veterans were invited to stand during the playing of the songs for the various branches of the U.S. military. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

