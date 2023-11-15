Students honor veterans in word and song

The Pea Ridge High School Student Council sponsored the annual Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Veterans and their families were invited to the annual event in the arena at Pea Ridge High School. Students handed out programs at the door welcoming guests.

The master of ceremonies was Tristen Williams.

Students Emory Bowlin, Trinity Fox, Abigayle Fuller, Abbey Canaday, Laney Heckman, Kayalauna Kaline, Miley Humphrey, Zoe Olson and Akirya Clark spoke from the podium in various responsibilities.

The PRHS Band performed the "Star Spangled Banner" and the "Salute to the Armed Forces" under the direction of band director Heather Thompson.

PRHS cheerleaders presented certificates of appreciation to veterans who stood during the playing of the song for the branch of service in which they served.

The PRHS Choir sang "Shenandoah" and "Danny Boy." The PRHS and Jr. High select choirs sang "Where is the Light."

Taps was solemnly performed by Croix Licause.

"The kids worked hard," said Elzie Yoder, Student Council teacher advisor. "We're very proud of them."

The Pea Ridge High School Band, under the direction of Heather Thompson, performed the "Star Spangled Banner" and the "Salute to the Armed Forces" during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.



Students from the select choir from both the High School and Jr. High School sang during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Director is Sara Beth Eubanks.



Students from Pea Ridge High School Choir and the select choir from both the High School and Jr. High School sang "Shenandoah," "Where is the Light" and "Danny Boy" during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Director is Sara Beth Eubanks.



Students from Pea Ridge High School Choir and the select choir from both the High School and Jr. High School sang "Where is the Light" during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Director is Sara Beth Eubanks.



Croix Licause performed "Taps" on the trumpet for the conclusion of the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.



Students Trinity Fox and Abigayle Fuller spoke about the celebration of veterans at the assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.



Students Miley Humphrey and Kayalauna Kaline and the PRHS Band recognized the branches of the military during the "Salute to the Armed Forces" at the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.



Pea Ridge High School student Abbey Canaday read "In Flanders Field" during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.



Students from Pea Ridge High School Choir and the select choir from both the High School and Jr. High School sang during the Veterans Assembly Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Director is Sara Beth Eubanks.



Laney Heckman, Pea Ridge High School student, spoke on the POW & MIA presentation, during the Veterans Assembly Friday morning in the arena at PRHS.


