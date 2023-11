The Pea Ridge High School Student Council hosted the Veterans Day Assembly Friday morning.

Student Council members are Tristen Williams, president; Miley Humphrey, vice president; Bryar Lipscomb, secretary; Emory Bowlin, treasurer; 12th grade representatives: Abbey Canaday, Abigayle Fuller and Trinity Fox; 11th-grade representatives: Laney Heckman and Akirya Clark; 10th-grade representative: Zoe...