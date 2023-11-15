Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 14, 1973

Meeting in regularly scheduled second Thursday night session last week, the Pea Ridge City Council heard reports and took action on several items including seeing the preliminary city zoning map as prepared by the city Planning Commission.

Mike Marlow, 14, harvested an 8-point buck Monday on the opening day of deer season. The ninth-grader said it was killed "west of Pea Ridge" and was killed on the first time he ever went deer hunting.

Pea Ridge newcomers and old-timers alike are invited to a newcomers get acquainted night scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15, in the Pea Ridge School Cafetorium, sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1983

Pea Ridge City Council passed one ordinance on third reading, heard another on first reading and spent two and a half hours in executive session Thursday night.

Garfield's Town Council approved preparation of an ordinance to be acted upon at future meetings to set a $250 fine for illegal use of the town's fire hydrants for drawing water.

A budget calling for a total of $7,050 revenue and $5,160 expenditures was approved by the Gateway Town Council meeting Monday night in the home of Mayor Ada Walker.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 46

Thursday, Nov. 18, 1993

The Pea Ridge National Military Park is accepting reservations for guided battlefield tours on Sunday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 28. Each tour will focus on an aspect of Cherokee history.

Betty and Paul Fields of Bentonville have opened PJ's cafe in what was formerly Eiko's Oriental Restaurant at 311 E. Pickens.

Al Fowler, president of the Ministerial Alliance, is hoping to have a packed house Sunday for the annual Community Thanksgiving Service.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2003

School Board president Billy Clark appointed board member Mike Villines to head up a strategic planning committee at Monday's School Board meeting.

If you are not sure Pea Ridge is growing, you should attend a Planning Commission meeting or two. On Tuesday, Nov.4, the local planners learned of another subdivision coming to Pea Ridge. Although not ready for preliminary plat approval, Standing Oaks is on the horizon, west of the new high school on Ark. Hwy. 94.

Residents of Pea Ridge voted 59 to 9 Tuesday, Nov. 4, to change the term of aldermen from two to four years. The city currently has four aldermen, with only two of the positions changing for the next aldermen election, allowing the terms to be staggered.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 46

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013

Veterans -- including Ralph Bolain, Jack Kelly, Keith Escue, Jerry Quarles -- saluted during the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem during the annual Veterans Assembly at Pea Ridge High School Monday morning.

Groundbreaking for the new Walmart Neighborhood Market should begin before the end of the year. Plans were approved by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission Tuesday.

An unexpected life event propelled Jennifer Cingolani Allison into learning about Pancreatic cancer. Her father, Aldo Cingolani, had what he believed to be stomach trouble. Doctors found cancer.