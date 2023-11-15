Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

November 15, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

by Staff Reports

October 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^13^19^207

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^0^9

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^18^12^145

Alarm^9^6^60

Vicious animal/bite^1^1^20

Animal call^47^44^365

Assault/battery^4^2^23

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^6^19

Breaking or entering^0^0^10

Burglary^4^4^31

Business check^0^0^8

Civil call^10^5^96

Code enforcement^21^23^277

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7

Criminal mischief^3^2^27

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^19^21^157

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^1

Extra patrol^760^899^6,242

Follow up^27^35^335

Fraud/forgery^7^7^52

Gun shots^0^1^7

Harassment/harassing communications^0^0^0

Informational^48^50^490

Investigation^6^2^25

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1

Lost/found property^7^6^37

Missing person adult^1^1^6

Missing person juvenile^3^3^39

Motorist assist^4^5^56

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^2^9

MVC wo/injury^15^18^152

Narcotics investigation^3^2^11

Noise complaint^15^9^59

Other^0^2^62

Overdose^1^1^10

Prowler^0^1^6

Public assist^11^12^86

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^12^18^174

Residential structure fire^13^0^30

Road hazard^10^5^51

Sex offender investigation^2^0^20

Stolen...