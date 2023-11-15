Fire Safety 101

In the last five years, there were 343,100 home structure fires that resulted in 2,610 civilian deaths and almost 11,090 civilian injuries. Here are some tips to keep you and your family out of harm's way:

Practice an escape plan from every room in the house. Remind everyone to stay low to the floor and to never open doors that are hot to the touch. Select a specific location where everyone can meet after escaping a fire.

Working smoke alarms can double your chances of survival. Install a smoke alarm at least on every level of your home, test them periodically and replace the batteries at least once a year. Your local fire department can tell you if more alarms are needed. Most alarms should be replaced after 10 years of service.

Electricity or faulty electrical wiring are common causes of home fires. Never overload circuits or extension cords, and avoid placing cords and wires under rugs or in high-traffic areas.

When using appliances, read and follow the manufacturer's safety precautions. Overheating warning signs include unusual smells, shorts or sparks. Immediately turn off and unplug the appliance and have it checked by a professional repairman. Also, if you use a portable heater, remember to keep anything combustible at least three feet away from it.

