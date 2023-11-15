Festival of Lights participants sought

Area business owners and residents are invited to participate in the first Festival of Lights sponsored by the Main Street sub-committee.

The Festival of Lights is a great way to showcase holiday cheer. Persons wanting to be involved are asked to send an email to [email protected] with their name, phone number and address. The sign up deadline is Nov. 20.

The Festival of Lights display is scheduled for Dec. 2-31. Maps showing the location of the businesses and residences decorated for the holidays will be provided.

The annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

There are additions to the downtown area and new décor for the street lights selected by members of the Beautification Committee. The school band will play music after the parade and the third- and fourth-grade select choir will sing.