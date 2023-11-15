Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 2

The Sound Garden Café, LLC

185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Viva El Taco Mexican Grill

1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Priority violations: Chicken at 129 degrees in the hot-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: A few items in the refrigerators lack date-marking. No consumer advisory on the menu.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 1 -- Domino's, 207 Slack St., Pea Ridge