Benton County Health Dept. inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.
Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.
Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.
BENTON COUNTY
Nov. 2
The Sound Garden Café, LLC
185-187 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Priority violations: None
Priority foundation violations: None
Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.
Viva El Taco Mexican Grill
1024 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Priority violations: Chicken at 129 degrees in the hot-hold unit.
Priority foundation violations: A few items in the refrigerators lack date-marking. No consumer advisory on the menu.
Core violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Nov. 1 -- Domino's, 207 Slack St., Pea Ridge