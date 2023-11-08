Students, staff salute veterans for their service

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.

The annual Veterans Day celebrations at the Pea Ridge schools will be Friday, Nov. 10.

At the high school, the assembly is 10 a.m. Friday. The younger students will have an assembly at 1 p.m.

Veterans Day is a day designed to celebrate all who have served (or are serving) in the military.

It was established in connection with the cessation of hostilities from World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month -- Nov. 11, 1918.

Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to Nov. 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Veterans who are family members of the students in Pea Ridge are invited to attend the school programs honoring veterans.

Many residents of Pea Ridge serve or have served. Many of the employees of the school or local businesses are veterans.

Each of my three sons have served in the Army National Guard.

My father served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and '60s.

My grandfather and step father served in the U.S. Navy in the 1940s.

My youngest brother served in the U.S. Navy in the 1980s.

Serving in the military has benefits and requires sacrifice, as does anything worth while. There is demanding training and time away from family.

One of our local veterans, Chandler Snow, was a speaker at the College and Career Day at Pea Ridge High School last week. He shared that being away from family was a sacrifice.

Most, if not all, of our World War II veterans have passed on. For many years, their stories were shared in the TIMES.

The restrictions of covid 19 halted the assembly but it has been resumed.

The students do an excellent job of honoring veterans. These young people have not lived through a time of war and many do not personally know stories from veterans' war tales. But, they honor the men and women who served with respect.

If you have served in the military, I encourage you to participate in the assembly and parade. Let others applaud you for your service and see the character of the young people who will be here to pick up the baton for future generations.

Editor's note: Annette Beard is the managing editor of The Times of Northeast Benton County, chosen the best small weekly newspaper in Arkansas for five years. She has nine grown children, six sons-in-law, one daughter-in-law and 16 grandchildren. The opinions expressed are those of the author. She can be reached at [email protected].