Students share thoughts on College and Career Fair

The annual College and Career Fair was held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Pea Ridge High School.

Students share their perspectives on the different opportunities on display.

Emma Franklin, a sophomore at PRHS, plans on being a hairdresser after high school, she was able to talk with representatives from her dream school and took advantage of the employed lecture to help her make your own business someday. This career fair helped her in networking and getting her name out there and she now feels confident in her choice and has zero doubts on being a hairdresser.

Selena Sosa, a senior at PRHS, had a different outlook on the career fair experience.

Sosa didn't benefit from the career fair because none of the colleges there interested her. She said that the speakers' dedication was motivational but most of them had financial help or went in it right after high school and not everyone has that opportunity. When they talk about college, they talked more about social life there and not the educational life like how is the transition from being in a classroom of 20 to a classroom of 50 or how the teaching is different from high school. She said students need more help and guidance to get them mentally prepared for college.

Noah Barton, a junior at PRHS, said that the three Es showed that hard work is important and having an after high school plan is an effective way to find the right college. He said that even though the college he wanted to go to wasn't represented at the fair, it showed him all the varieties of different choices in case his college of choose doesn't work out.

Editor's note: This article was written by Ireland Arnold, a student at Pea Ridge High School.