Small business owner shares her story

The annual College and Career Fair held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Pea Ridge High School, offered students many opportunities to visit with representatives from businesses, colleges, careers and branches of the military.

Kinlee Nalley, a 23-year-old entrepreneur and graduate of the University of Arkansas, was eager to share her story and advise students to invest their time to be successful.

Nalley said she started off as a marketing major but quickly decided that marketing wasn't for her so she change her major to apparel merchandising developments and after only taking one class before covid-19 hit, she knew that she loved to sew.

Once quarantine started, her parents made her sew everyday for 30 minutes a day to justify changing her major and with that time she made face masks and sold them to her parents' friends for $10 to $15 and put the money in a business banking account. That's how the Gold Cobblestone Co. was created.

Her store specializes in pillows but she also sells other home goods like comforters and blankets. She said she did not take out a loan or seek investors. She went a different route and put all she earned into her bank account to make more pillows. She said it wasn't until recently she started to make very big profits off the pillows.

She has a lot of pop up stores and boutiques that help sell her pillows but she also has her own website and online store to help promote her. Since she is a small business owner, she is very hands on and is one on one with the customers to make sure the pillows are to their satisfaction.

She sells the pillows for a $130 to $230, but with all the factors of making the pillow she would've made $8 dollars to pocket. So she would just put everything into the making of the pillows. She says that the amount of time you put into your business really shows, her first year of the business she was finishing up with college and was trying to learn information that would benefit her business in the future and that year she profited $7,000 and now she profits $7,000 in one month.

She spoke about the differences in a traditional career path and a nontraditional career path and how having a nontraditional career path is a bigger risk because of the unknown future on it succeeding.

She said some skills you might need to become an entrepreneur are communications, work ethic, creativity, problem solving, critical thinking, team work and adaptability.

Editor's note: This article was written by Ireland Arnold, a student at Pea Ridge High School. See page 4B for more about the College and Career Fair at PRHS.