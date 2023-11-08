Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 7, 1973

King and queen of the Pea Ridge Fall Festival were 10th-grade candidates Susan Turek and Dwane Scism. The prince was Fred Sutton and princess was Kim Knox who were from Mary Lee White's fourth-grade class at the elementary school.

A rural water line that will be laid from the Missouri line west of Pea Ridge to join the line at Little Flock has now reached the stage where those wishing to obtain water through the line must pay their meter deposits and tapping fees.

Lightning striking at the Pea Ridge emergency siren during an electrical storm about 11 p.m. Tuesday of last week set off the siren, causing some local residents to believe it to have been a tornado alert.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1983

The Pea Ridge School Board met in special session Monday at the request of third-grade teacher Geraldine Valimont to discuss comments made about her by superintendent James Carlton at the Oct. 24 regular board meeting in open session. Following a 45-minute executive session, the board president apologized for the comments being made publicly.

Water. Water. Whats happened to it? Where's our water/ Those questions were heard throughout Pea Ridge and Brush Creek Saturday as residents found none in the pipes that morning. Water service was restored shortly after noon.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 45

Thursday, Nov. 11, 1993

The Pea Ridge School board voted unanimously Monday to amend the student handbook with regard to lunches during in-school suspension (ISS) and lunch detention periods.

Plans for the 1993 Pea Ridge/Garfield Girl Scout/Boy Scout food drive, in conjunction with the Pea Ridge Area Ministerial Alliance are under way.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2003

As the city of Pea Ridge grows, pressure is placed on its aging infrastructure. Eve though the waste water treatment plant built in 1985 left room for growth, with enough size to handle a population of 5,000, sewer and water pipes are aging.

A sign was erected for the new Sonic being built on North Curtis Avenue. Cook Neon Signs Inc. of Tullahoma, Tenn., placed the sign.

Blackhawk coach Mike Harrod has uttered the same line all season long saying his Pea Ridge football team, behind an experienced offensive line, can move the football on the ground against anyone. Their win Friday night clinched berth in the Class AA state playoffs for the second year in a row.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 45

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013

A routine bus ride to school on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 24, became anything but routine when the father of a student entered the bus and told his daughter to point out a child who he claimed bullied his daughter.

City Hall staff -- Mayor Jackie Crabtree, Jennifer Carney, Starla Billington and Sandy Button, dressed up for Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31. The mayor portrayed "Fonzie" and the ladies wore circular poodle skirts.