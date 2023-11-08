RECIPE: Chicken spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti

From the kitchen of Mrs. C.E. Mounce

1 lg. hen

1 lb. spaghetti

1 c. chopped celery

2 c. tomato paste

1 c. chopped bell pepper

1 lg. can pimento, chopped

1 lg. can mushrooms, chopped

1 c. ripe olives, chopped

Cook chicken (boil) and then chop into bite-size pieces.

With three quarts broth, cook celery, pimento pepper, mushrooms and tomato paste for 20 minutes. Add spaghetti and cook until tender.

Remove from heat and fold in chicken and olives.

Place in baking dish in layers, alternating with cheese.

Bake at 350 for about 30 minutes.

(If freezing, leave out cheese.)

