Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 13

Breakfast Pre-K: Yogurt cup, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Fish sticks, curly fries, hush puppies, strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Fish sticks, Northern beans, curly fries, hush puppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Fish sticks or BBQ pork sandwich, Northern beans, curly fries, hush puppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Ham & cheese croissant, spinach salad, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-4: Ham & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato, broccoli with cheese, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Ham & cheese croissant, lettuce/tomato, broccoli with cheese, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cereal bowl, whole-grain chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hot dog on bun, corn on cob, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-4: Hot dog on bun, corn on cob, carrot sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Hot dog on bun, corn on cob, carrot sticks with ranch, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Nov. 16

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancakes, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancakes with syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, pumpkin pie, milk

Lunch K-12: Turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, pumpkin pie, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Nov. 17

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Hot pockets, celery stick with ranch, craisins, milk

Lunch K-12: Hot pockets, tossed salad, celery stick with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.