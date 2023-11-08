Library collects sweaters, canned goods for others

The Pea Ridge Community Library is partnering with Arkansas PBS to host the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive during the month of November. People can come in and donate new or gently-used winter clothing items. All donations will go to Bright Futures.

A Food for Fines canned food drive will be sponsored by the Pea Ridge Community Library from Nov. 6-17. Library patrons can bring in non-perishable food items to waive their late fines. One item is equivalent to $1. All food items will go to support the Black Hawk Food Pantry.