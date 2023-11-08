Holiday market, parade, lights on tap

A Holiday Market is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. The market will be located at 600 Carr St. There are many vendors signed up to sell their wares.

The annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

There are additions to the downtown area and new décor for the street lights selected by members of the Beautification Committee. The school band will play music after the parade and the third- and fourth-grade select choir will sing.

The members of the Main Street sub-Committee are hosting the first festival of lights this year and are partnering with Toys for Tots to be a drop off location for them.

The Festival of Lights is a great way to showcase holiday cheer. Persons wanting to be involved are asked to send an email to [email protected] with their name, phone number and address. The sign up deadline is Nov. 20.

The Festival of Lights display is scheduled for Dec. 2-31.

Maps showing the location of the businesses and residences decorated for the holidays will be provided.