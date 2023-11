The Pea Ridge Blackhawk Band finished their 2023 marching season Tuesday, Oct. 31, by competing at the Arkansas State Marching Contest in Little Rock.

Their season was very successful as they received superior ratings at region and scored the highest score at state since 2018, said band director Heather Thompson.

"The band is excited to see what the future holds. Come out to see the bands winter concert on Dec. 15 in the High School performing arts center," Thompson said.