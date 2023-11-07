School assemblies and parade are to honor veterans

Veterans will be honored by students and school staff Friday, Nov. 10, in two different assemblies and with a parade.

The assembly for the junior and senior high students will begin at 10 a.m. in the arena at Pea Ridge High School. It is sponsored by the Student Council.

The guest speaker is James Michael Bobbitt, a teacher at PRHS in the health department.

The band and choir will perform.

Born in Florence, Italy, to a career U.S. Air Force master sergeant father, Bobbit volunteered for military service in the fall of 1972, so he would not be a draftee. He went to basic training at Ft. Polk, La. From there went to Vietnam for 13 months.

After eight years he made the rank of staff sergeant. He went to Bootstrap for college and ROTC.

His first assignment was to Hawaii as a 2nd Lieutenant. From there he then made an application for flight school, and went to flight school at Ft. Rucker, Ala.

He retired in 1999 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after 27 years of service.

He and his wife, Lea Ann Bobbitt have three sons and one daughter, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bobbitt has either been a contracted, proprietary or a certified teacher for 22 years.