Vision, goals help manage the growth

The people of Pea Ridge are amazingly civic minded.

Volunteers serve on committees and in civic groups, work in food pantries, serve on Parent-Teacher organizations, work as referees, umpires, coaches and sponsors for many children's activities.

On Friday nights, many people work to make the Friday night football games a safe and enjoyable place for the attendees and all involved. The announcers, chain gang and many more people are volunteering their time just to bless the community.

Attending high school sporting events around the area allows me to observe the differences in the communities we visit. I realize every community has good and bad about it, that's life. But, it's nice to see the good outweigh the bad more often than not.

In Pea Ridge, we have announcers who are diligent and meticulous to give information about both teams' players. All too oft, in other communities, the announcer only broadcasts the home team athletes' names. Here, the announcers tell the names of the opposing team's players as well as that of the home players. That's commendable.

Interestingly, a recent City Council meeting was very brief with very little discussion about any of the items brought up for business. There were several people in the audience, something that is not common. One Council member pointed out that the only reason they could process the business so quickly was that the week before they'd spent an hour and a half in a work session discussing all the facets of the points of business to consider.

The work sessions are open to the public. The meetings provide a time to research, ask questions and discuss the business but no action can be taken. There is not a work session every month, but if the agenda has enough items that require discussion, there is one scheduled.

Several new projects are in the works, including expanding sidewalks, putting benches and water fountains along sidewalks at strategic points, adding bicycle racks for parking cycles, having a mural painted and working on enhancing the city park system.

Not everyone is a fan of change. And, the older I get, the more I understand that. There is comfort in the familiar. But, change is here. Pea Ridge is growing and that growth needs to be considered and managed.

Plaudits to the city leaders and school leaders who have vision and are inspiring others to share their expertise to enhance this Ozark community.

"Where there is no vision, the people perish... " was a warning given in Proverbs thousands of years ago. It's as true today as it was then. A vision helps define goals and goals give direction.

Find a place to serve and offer your service for many hands make the work light.

