Thunder Soccer wraps up fall season

The Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club is near the end of its 2023 fall season. There were 274 players from ages 3- to 14-years of age registered and 25 teams played and competed this fall.

The Club officials and members would like to thank the coaches, volunteers, parents, referees, sponsors and board members for all their dedication and time to provide the kids in the community with a great fall season! We can't wait to announce the 2024 spring season.

The 2023 Fall Soccer Tournament was to be held Saturday, Oct. 28.

If postponed due to weather, games will be held Saturday, Nov. 4.

Game times:

9 -10 a.m. U6 - Silver Tornadoes - Coach Grigg vs. U6 -Orange - Coach Ludolph : U5/U6 - A

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. U5 - Black - Coach Nuckols vs. U5 - Orange - Coach Klein : LK / U5 - A

10-11:30 a.m. U12 - Red Penguins - Coach Zoey vs. U12 - Blue Sugary Flying Squirrels - Coach Goss : U12 / U14 - A

10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. U8 - Green Flying Tigers - Coach Tinker vs. U8 - Silver - Coach Pickens : U7/U8 - A

Sponsors included:

Walkers Freeze Dried Candy

Tolan Pest Control

Ozark Mountain Trading Company

Judd Custom Sheet Metal LLC

Pudd's Paint/Fab & Collision

Oak View Self Storage

Pure Comfort Heating & Cooling

First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge

Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U14 PR Thunder (Boys) coached by Hector Verde and Levi Brown



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer Little Kickstarters Red coached by Amanda Evans and Kyle Evans



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U6 Blue Panthers coached by Tony Garcia and Craig Jones



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U5 Red coached by Melissa Garcia



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U12 Green Cobras coached by Brian Gibson



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U14 PR Thunder (Girls) coached by Stelli Litchfield



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U12 Blue Sugary Flying Squirrels coached by Amber Goss



Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U6 Silver Tornadoes coached by Sherese Grigg and Adelsa Holt



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U12 Black Shadow Football Club coached by Darren Hall



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Blue coached by Michael Hunley



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U6 Black Chargers coached by Kassidy Robinson and Harley Nunley



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U6 Orange coached by Michael Ludolph and Kevin Richter



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Red Hawks coached by Amber Marnett and Christopher Marnett



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U12 Orange Raptors coached by Oscar Merino



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Black coached by Mitchell Nuckols



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Silver coached by Greg Pickens and Shawn Hollis



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Purple Martins coached by Scott Pilcher and Angela Lee



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Purple coached by Rebekah Reynolds



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer Little Kickstarters Blue coached by Sebastian Dominguez and Morgan Jones



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Silver Sharks coached by Matt Strange and Ann Scott



Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Green Flying Tigers coached by Josh Tinker

