Thunder Soccer wraps up fall season

The Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club is near the end of its 2023 fall season. There were 274 players from ages 3- to 14-years of age registered and 25 teams played and competed this fall.
The Club officials and members would like to thank the coaches, volunteers, parents, referees, sponsors and board members for all their dedication and time to provide the kids in the community with a great fall season! We can't wait to announce the 2024 spring season.
The 2023 Fall Soccer Tournament was to be held Saturday, Oct. 28.
If postponed due to weather, games will be held Saturday, Nov. 4.
Game times:
9 -10 a.m. U6 - Silver Tornadoes - Coach Grigg vs. U6 -Orange - Coach Ludolph : U5/U6 - A
9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. U5 - Black - Coach Nuckols vs. U5 - Orange - Coach Klein : LK / U5 - A
10-11:30 a.m. U12 - Red Penguins - Coach Zoey vs. U12 - Blue Sugary Flying Squirrels - Coach Goss : U12 / U14 - A
10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. U8 - Green Flying Tigers - Coach Tinker vs. U8 - Silver - Coach Pickens : U7/U8 - A
Sponsors included:
Walkers Freeze Dried Candy
Tolan Pest Control
Ozark Mountain Trading Company
Judd Custom Sheet Metal LLC
Pudd's Paint/Fab & Collision
Oak View Self Storage
Pure Comfort Heating & Cooling
First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U14 PR Thunder (Boys) coached by Hector Verde and Levi Brown
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer Little Kickstarters Red coached by Amanda Evans and Kyle Evans
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U6 Blue Panthers coached by Tony Garcia and Craig Jones
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U5 Red coached by Melissa Garcia
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U12 Green Cobras coached by Brian Gibson
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U14 PR Thunder (Girls) coached by Stelli Litchfield
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U12 Blue Sugary Flying Squirrels coached by Amber Goss
Photographs by Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Fall Soccer U6 Silver Tornadoes coached by Sherese Grigg and Adelsa Holt
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U12 Black Shadow Football Club coached by Darren Hall
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Blue coached by Michael Hunley
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U6 Black Chargers coached by Kassidy Robinson and Harley Nunley
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U6 Orange coached by Michael Ludolph and Kevin Richter
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Red Hawks coached by Amber Marnett and Christopher Marnett
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U12 Orange Raptors coached by Oscar Merino
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Black coached by Mitchell Nuckols
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Silver coached by Greg Pickens and Shawn Hollis
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Purple Martins coached by Scott Pilcher and Angela Lee
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Purple coached by Rebekah Reynolds
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer Little Kickstarters Blue coached by Sebastian Dominguez and Morgan Jones
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U5 Silver Sharks coached by Matt Strange and Ann Scott
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U8 Green Flying Tigers coached by Josh Tinker
Photographs courtesy of Kasie Leigh Photography 2023 Thunder Soccer U12 Red Penguins coached by Zoey Litchfield