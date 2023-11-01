Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 8 No. 44

Thursday, Oct. 31, 1973

The traditional time of fun and frolic spooks and prizes at the Pea Ridge School gym is scheduled for Saturday night, Nov. 3. This year, the carnival has been re-named the Fall Festival, but the judging of Halloween costumes will continue, as will the tradition of naming a king and queen of the carnival.

Miss Phyllis Evans was crowned Friday night as the pea Ridge Homecoming Queen.

The hard-fighting Blackhawks lost by one point to West Fork Friday with the rain pouring down during the last half.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 18 No. 44

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 1983

Gateway Town Council held a specially called meeting Thursday night to set the millage rate for the Town for 1984 and prepare the request to the Quorum Court for the millage distribution.

Landowners along Patterson Road, north and east of Pea Ridge, are initiating action aimed to have the road blacktopped by the county. They are considering the possibility of establishing an improvement district to raise the funds for blacktopping through taxes on abutting property.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 28 No. 44

Thursday, Nov. 4, 1993

Area firefighters battled a fire nearly all night Sunday evening. The fire destroyed a $1 million mansion overlooking Beaver Lake. The Pine Log Road home belonged to Bill and Ada Aitken.

The theme for this year's Red Ribbon Week last week was "working Toward a Drug Free Community" and students, faculty and staff at Pea Ridge Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a unified spirit.

Carlette Wilson, director, and Susie Garrett, teacher aide, have their hands full most every day. They are responsible for up to 17 children ages 3 through 5 years of age for seven hours a day in the first Pea Ridge Head Start class in many years.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 38 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2003

A short agenda sent Pea Ridge aldermen home early after a 15-minute meeting of the City Council on on Tuesday, Oct 21. John Burkett, city recorder, conducted the meeting in Mayor Jackie Crabtree's absence.

Pea Ridge residents will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 4, to vote on a change in aldermen's terms, as proposed by the City Council. In August, aldermen passed an ordinance to change aldermen terms from two to four years and an ordinance calling for a special election for voters to approve the change.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 48 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013

The motor on the huller rumbles as thuds resound when black walnuts hit the sides of the metal bin as shovel load after shovel load of what's called "the Ozarks black gold" land in a hopper. It's time for harvesting black walnuts.

"Now Papaw will have time to build a tree house," Frank Sutherland recalled his 7-year-old grandson saying when he heard his grandfather had sold Pea Ridge Tire. "That's a pretty high priority."

Pea Ridge owned the number one seed coming into last week's District 1-4A volleyball tournament at Farmington.