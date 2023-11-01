RECIPE: Fruit pizza

Fruit pizza

Recipe from Beard family

Sugar cookie base

1/2 c. granulated sugar

3/4 c. (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 1/3 c. all-purpose four

1 lg. egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Sift dry ingredients together.

Combine butter and sugar, beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and vanilla and beat until combined.

Add flour mixture slowly.

Turn out onto lightly floured surface, form into ball, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for an hour.

Roll out onto cookie sheet or pizza pan and bake at 350 for 15 minutes or until light golden brown.

Let cool.

Topping

1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1/4 c. confectioners' sugar

1 carton (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 to 3 kiwi fruit, peeled and thinly

1 to 2 firm bananas, sliced

1 can (11 oz.) Mandarin oranges, drained

1/2 c. red grape halves

Beat cream cheese and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread over crust.

Arrange fruit on top.

Drizzle with melted white chocolate.

Chill. Store in refrigerator.

Options: Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries would add more sweetness and color to each slice.

May use chocolate cookie as base.

