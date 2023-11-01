Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Nov. 6

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini cinnis, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken vegetable soup, cheese sandwich, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken vegetable soup, cheese sandwich, garden salad, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Breakfast Pre-K: Banana muffin, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Banana muffin, yogurt tube, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Walking tacos, seasoned corn, diced pears, milk

Lunch K-12: Walking tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, salsa, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Breakfast Pre-K: Cheese stick, graham cracker, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Super bun, cheese stick, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country-fried steak, California vegetables blend, roll, craisins, milk

Lunch K-4: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, California vegetables blend, whole0grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Country-fried steak or beef fingers, mashed potatoes & gravy, California vegetables blend, whole-grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Nov. 9

Breakfast Pre-K: Maple pancake with sausage & cheese, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Maple pancake with sausage & cheese, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Oriental chicken & rice, steamed broccoli, egg roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Oriental chicken & rice or popcorn chicken, steamed broccoli, egg roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Nov. 10

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, apple or orange juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-12: Big Daddy pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.