Old water tower refurbished

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The original water tower for the city of Pea Ridge was brought to Pea Ridge in the 1960s after being purchased from Springdale by then-mayor John Easley. In 1993, the city built a 500,000-gallon water tower. In 2008, another half-million-gallon water tower was added to the system. The work to restore the old water to serve as a landmark was recently completed. The first water tower for the city of Pea Ridge is more than 100 years old.That century-old water tower just south of downtown Pea Ridge served the city's residents for more than 30 years before being replaced by a new water tower in 1993.