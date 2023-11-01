Mural representing state parks to begin beautification process

A mural representing all the state parks in Arkansas and providing opportunities for visitors to take their photographs is planned for the south side of the "old laundromat" at 372 N. Curtis Ave.

City Council members approved the mural easement agreement between the city and GKS Properties, a Tennessee General Partnership, for the mural at its October meeting.

Mayor Nathan See said he has been working on several opportunities for beautification in the city, including murals.

"A local artist from Bentonville will do a mural to represent all the state parks in Arkansas," See told council members. "It will look like a big portrait.

"There are other murals we'll look at in the future," he said.

"It will be a fun community involvement event," See said.

"It's good to be moving forward."

The agreement states that the grantor is willing to make a portion of the property, the entire south facing wall, available to the city for the placement of public art.

The term of agreement is 10 years and can be renewed for a second term of five years.