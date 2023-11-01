Hobbs Happenings: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area to hold Numbers in Nature program

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Eric Fuselier, environmental scientist and math enthusiast, for a Numbers in Nature program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the park's visitor center, 20201 East Ark. Hwy. 12, Rogers. The program is free and open to the public.

Patterns can be found all around us, especially in nature. From the shapes of galaxies and seashells to the growth patterns of trees and blood vessels, math is a language that can be used to describe these patterns. Fuselier will discuss the concepts that mathematicians have developed over the centuries to understand the patterns in our world. He will cover a broad range of science disciplines, including botany, astronomy, entomology, and meteorology.

Some topics that will be discussed include:

Fractal geometry and where we see this in nature (the shapes of tree branches or fern leaves)

The Fibonacci number series and where these numbers show up in the natural world (the number of petals on a flower)

The Golden Ratio and where it occurs in nature (seashells or Saturn's rings)

Prime numbers and why the number of years in periodic cicadas' life cycles occur in prime numbers (13- and 17-year cycles)

Voronoi patterns and where they appear in nature (honeycombs, corn cobs, cork wood, cracks in dry mud)

Symmetry and where its different forms are seen in nature (snowflakes, leaf arrangements of plants)

For more than a decade, Fuselier has been studying plants found growing wild in the Ozarks. While working as an environmental scientist for a local civil engineering firm, he has been able to put his knowledge of native plants to use in a professional capacity. Fuselier has been involved in the planting and development of several native plant gardens in northwest Arkansas and serves as the president of the Ozark Chapter of the Arkansas Native Plant Society.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.

Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. Arkansas state parks and museums cover 55,006 acres of forest, wetlands, fish and wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation facilities, and unique historic and cultural resources. Established in 1923, Arkansas State Parks preserve special places for future generations, provide quality recreation and education opportunities, enhance the state's economy through tourism and provide leadership in resource conservation. Connect with ASP on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and visit ArkansasStateParks.com and ArkansasStateParks.com/media to learn more.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state's natural, cultural, and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage, and Arkansas Tourism.