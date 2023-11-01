First Blackhawk football players and cheerleaders honored

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Several members of the 1963-'64 Blackhawk football team and cheerleaders were honored Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, celebrating 60 years of Blackhawk football. Dennis Cotrell, Bruce Bowen, Doug McKinney, Jim Glasscock, John Ruddick, J.C. Beaver, Jim Jobe, Calvin Jobe, Sue Ruddick, Jane Cooley and Barbara Owens joined the current Blackhawk football captains at the beginning of the Friday night game.

Donna Beaver shows off the letter jacket from 1963 originally worn by her husband, J.C. Beaver, one of the first football Blackhawk players.

