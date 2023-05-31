Two Lady ’Hawks to play for college

Two Lady Blackhawk softball seniors signed letters of intent Monday, May 22,to continue their softball careers at college.

Ashley Earley signed to play softball at the University of Arkansas at Mountain Home.

Gracie McGarrah signed to play softball at Ecclessia College in Springdale.

Earley

Earley, daughter of Brian and Christie Earley, has played softball for 13 years and been on the PRHS team for four years. Her favorite softball memory was going to the state championship.

Earley has been a two-year starter in the outfield and leads by example, according to coach Josh Reynolds. This past season was her best hear. Stats are .325 AVG/ 15 RBI/21 runs scored. She was on the state runner-up team for both 2021 and 2023.

She plans to major in criminology and hopes to become an investigator.

She attributed her love for softball to a love of competition and the friends she's made with her team mates. She said Casey and Larry Mathis were her first coaches, and coached her for five years and taught her the game.

McGarrah

McGarrah, daughter of Carla and Amos McGarrah, has played softball for 14 years and has been on the PRHS softball team for two years. She plans to attend Ecclesia College and play softball there while studying elementary education. Her favorite softball memory was getting to play behind the PG 21 Emory Bowlin when she threw her perfect game.

A first-year started at first base, she is "high energy," Reynolds said. Her stats are .305 AVG/19 RBI/18 runs scored.

She was a member of the 2023 state runner-up team.

McGarrah plans to major in elementary education with a minor in special education. She said she hopes to be an elementary education teacher and a coach.

"My dad started me as soon as I could play," she said, adding that he had coached all of her brothers and sisters. "As long as I can remember, I've been at the ballfields."

She said is is very grateful for the opportunity to play softball in college. "That's something I didn't think I'd be able to do," she said, commending coach Reynolds for helping bring back the love of the game.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lady Blackhawk softball senior Gracie McGarrah signed a letter of intent to continue softball in college.McGarrah is the daughter Carla and Amos McGarrah. In addition to her parents, joining McGarrah were Daniel Herrin, head softball coach for Ecclesia College, and Blackhawk softball coaches Elzie Yoder, assistant, and Joshua Reynolds, head.

