The Class of 2035 graduates kindergarten

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Children paraded through the auditorium and up to the steps to the stage of the Performing Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School for the kindergarten graduation ceremony Friday, May 26.

The program began with the pledge of allegiance to the American flag. School superintendent Keith Martin welcomed guests before Primary School principal Darah Bennett read a poem.

Music teacher Lorna Taylor directed the children in several songs including "It's a Beautiful Day," "Big Dreams," "Time to Graduate," "First Grade Here We Come" and "Kinder Was Fun."

For the kindergarten graduation ceremony, the students of Pea Ridge Primary School kindergarten classes sang and performed several songs under the direction of music teacher Lorna Taylor before receiving their diplomas.

Students of Pea Ridge Primary School kindergarten classes sang and performed several songs under the direction of music teacher Lorna Taylor during the kindergarten graduation ceremony.

Kindergarten students of Pea Ridge Primary School kindergarten classes sang and performed several songs under the direction of music teacher Lorna Taylor before receiving their diplomas.

Smiles and waves were in abundance for the graduating kindergarteners Friday.

Kindergarten teacher Tamara Schroeder handed diplomas to her students for the kindergarten graduation ceremony Friday, May 26, in the Performing Arts Center of Pea Ridge High School.

Families took photographs, shouted and clapped Friday, May 26, 2023, for the kindergarten graduation ceremony. There are 178 students graduating from kindergarten, so two ceremonies were held to allow enough room for all interested persons to attend their child's ceremony.

By Annette Beard

[email protected]

